Why Ishan Kishan can trigger a bidding war

Who will fetch the highest bid in the IPL auctions at the weekend? The short answer is: we don’t know. But as franchises turn paddle pushers in Bengaluru, what we do know is that one name has got all 10 teams excited. Ishan Kishan.

Prices for Chris Morris, KC Cariappa are just two examples of how unpredictable IPL auctions can be but no one will be surprised if No. 32 on the list under the category wicketkeeper triggers a bidding war on Saturday.

Recognised for fearless batting, southpaw Kishan has scored 1452 runs in 61 IPL matches at a strike rate of 136.34, his highest being 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020. For Mumbai Indians (MI), Kishan has aggregated 1133 runs at a strike rate of 138 from 45 games since joining them in 2018.

What makes Kishan attractive is his ability to go after the bowling from the first ball. Analysts warn against looking at the eventual strike rates in T20 as it can be misleading for batters tend to accelerate later in the innings. That makes those who go hard from the start hot property. Exactly how aggressive Kishan can be was seen in MI’s final 2021 league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he blasted 84 off 32 balls.

It is a surprise that he is available in the auction at all. But having to choose one from two proven matchwinners Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan, Mumbai Indians (MI) opted for the former. Five-time champions MI retained skipper Rohit Sharma (R 16 cr), speedster Jasprit Bumrah (R12 cr), West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (R6cr) and Yadav (R8 cr).

MI are likely to try and get him back but once in the market, Kishan’s stock shot up. Gujarat Titans were in talks but couldn’t agree on the price. Kishan wouldn’t be available in the range of R8 crore that they got Shubman Gill for. He would have fetched closer to what Rashid Khan is getting (R15cr). That would have meant three very expensive players for Titans with captain Hardik Pandya also costing R15 cr. It would have severely depleted their budget for the auction.

Kishan ticks a number of boxes. He’s an opening batter and wicketkeeper. Starting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni being the most expensive player (R9.5cr by CSK) in the inaugural auction, a good keeper and an attacking batter have always been in demand. One reason for it is that there are rare and most among them are taken. CSK have Dhoni, Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler and Lucknow Super Giant’s KL Rahul. Three of them, Dhoni, Pant and Rahul, have been captains.

Kishan can be one in future. He has led the India U-19 side, which included Pant, to the final in the 2016 colts’ World Cup. He is 23 and offers a long-term option for the team that gets him.

Apart from MI, you can expect four other teams to go for Kishan: Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Because they either need a wicket-keeper and a potential captain or both.

The bids for Kishan start at R 2 crore but how high they go could be dictated by what Quinton de Kock fetches. The South African’s name will come up at the start of the auction. A proven performer in IPL, the left-handed opener has served a timely reminder of his form during last month’s one-day series against India. After a good season with RCB, 28-year-old KS Bharat can also be looked at as back-up for Kishan by some franchises.

The other prominent keeper-batters in List four are: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Ambati Rayudu, Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade. Bairstow has a good IPL record and Wade has caught franchises’ attention with his match-winning innings against Pakistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup. But what weighs against players from England and Australia is that they may not be available for the full season.

An example of the demand for the keeper-batters in IPL can be seen in the veteran Karthik’s career. In many ways, Kishan’s story is playing out to a similar pattern to the Chennai cricketer. Karthik was to Dhoni what Kishan is to Pant, back-up for India.

After Dhoni, Karthik remained one of the franchises’ top picks. In 2014, Delhi Daredevils bought him for R12.5 crore and in 2015, RCB bid R10.5 crore for him. At the previous mega auction, in 2018, Karthik again saw heavy bidding before being sold for R7.40 cr to KKR.

Karthik, who now doubles as a cricket pundit on various platforms, rates Kishan highly. Offering his analysis of the India team’s performance in the one-day series against West Indies on cricket website Cricbuzz, Karthik said: “He’s (Kishan) got tremendous skills… he can attack from ball one. That’s a skill every player doesn’t possess. In the new age, players try to attack a lot from ball one. Teams that have succeeded in doing that consistently have done very well…. So Ishan definitely has a good chance to come into the scheme of things.”

The Jharkhand batter made 28 while opening the innings alongside India captain Sharma in the first ODI before being benched for the second. His international career is yet to take-off but on Saturday, Kishan is likely to be much sought after.

