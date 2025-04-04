Why Rohit Sharma isn’t playing for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma will miss the IPL 2025 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Hardik Pandya, the captain of the five-time champions, provided the crucial update on Rohit after winning the toss and opting to bowl first at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma to miss fixture against Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

“Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out,” said Hardik Pandya during the toss.

The former Mumbai Indians captain has struggled for runs in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rohit registered scores of 0,8 and 13 in the first three matches, aggregating just 21 runs.

In the last Mumbai Indians' fixture against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rohit Sharma came in as an impact sub. He did not field for the first 15 overs of the game, and he finally came to the middle when management decided to sub out Vignesh Puthur in the 16th over.

After Mumbai Indians' win against KKR, Rohit Sharma also had an animated chat with Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani. The right-hander has struggled in the cash-rich league over the last five editions.

In the last five seasons, Rohit has passed the 400-run mark just once, which came during the 2024 edition.

Hardik Pandya provides update on Jasprit Bumrah

During the toss, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also asked Hardik Pandya about when one can expect to see Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians colours in the IPL 2025.

The speedster is currently sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to get clearance and link up with the squad. Bumrah had suffered back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia in January and he has been out of action since then.

Answering Ian Bishop, Hardik said, “Jasprit should be back soon.”