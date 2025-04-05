Will Gaikwad return to opening spot? Delhi Capitals look to keep winning streak intact; CSK vs DC likely XIs in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals have established themselves as one of the more solid-looking units in this IPL season, as a terrific bowling attack combined with a feisty batting unit has led them to two wins in their first two matches. It is a big challenge that awaits this young DC team, however, as they travel to Chennai for a clash against the Chennai Super Kings. Mitchell Starc took a five-fer against SRH in DC's previous match(ANI)

CSK have looked slightly wobbly, with plenty of questions left to answer. They do have a terrific record against the Delhi franchise, especially at home, but the key for them will be to get that middle-order clicking. They had a tough loss against Rajasthan in their previous match, always just behind the asking rate, and adding some firepower into their lineup will be key.

This match will see the key battle be how well each team is able to bat against the riches of spin options on show. The two standout left-arm wrist-spinners of this tournament go head-to-head as Kuldeep Yadav and Noor Ahmad face off, while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also present that crucial left-arm orthodox option. Add to this even more spin present through Ravichandran Ashwin and Vipraj Nigam, and it will just be about which batting unit can cope and keep the score ticking along the best.

Delhi Capitals will very likely be unchanged after two very impressive performances, although there might be a call for T Natarajan to get a game. However, Mohit Sharma is a bowler who is very familiar with this Chepauk surface, and also very well-accustomed to it. He has been effective for DC so far, and will likely continue. Faf du Plessis at the top of the order continues to prove age is just a number, and is another player who knows Chepauk really well. His contribution will be significant as Jake Fraser-McGurk tries to find his footing after a tough period.

In the CSK camp, Khaleel Ahmed plays against his previous team, and will be crucial as their new ball option. If he can get early wickets and put DC under the pump, there will be pressure on KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order to keep the scoring going against spin, which isn’t their strongest suit.

On the batting front, CSK are still looking for a reliable middle order option, with Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda both struggling while Shivam Dube hunts an innings of note. A demotion for Rahul Tripathi to have him take strike when the spinners are operating? CSK do need to experiment, and this match against a strong team will say a lot about where their season can go.

Check CSK vs DC likely XIs

CSK likely XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesa Pathirana

DC likely XI: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma