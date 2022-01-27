'Will he get a chance? I am not 100 per cent certain': Chopra doubtful about promising 24-year-old making India XI

Shikhar Dhawan currently plays only ODIs and it's difficult to question his place in the side, given the fact that he recently scored he scored 79, 29 and 61 in three games versus South Africa. A few were sceptical to included the 36-year-old Dhawan when India have got a bunch of rising openers in the mix. But Dhawan spurred his comeback with impressive numbers, albeit in a losing cause where the team suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the rainbow nation.

Dhawan is also a part of the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, and that has slashed Ruturaj Gaikwad's chances of squeezing into the starting eleven. He didn't get to play a single ODI game against South Africa and Ruturaj, 24, isn't a part of the T20I squad for the West Indies series.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also weighed in on the in-form batter's fate, saying that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might not get an opportunity against West Indies too.

"Ruturaj is in the ODI team, will he get a chance? I am not 100% certain because Shikhar Dhawan will open with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will now already go in the middle order and you anyway have Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant in the middle order," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The 24-year-old Ruturaj slammed 603 runs in just five matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at a staggering average of 150.75 and four centuries. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80 and a strike rate of 149.7, making his case stronger.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke about Ishan Kishan's role in the T20I squad and predicted the left-handed batter will also have to warm the bench throughout the series.

"Ishan Kishan is part of the T20I squad, Ruturaj Gaikwad is not there here. So Ruturaj Gaikwad might not get a chance in the ODIs and Ishan Kishan might not get a chance in the T20Is because the team is the same," he further said.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies, in Ahmedabad and Kolkata respectively, starting from February 6.

