'Will help him score many more wonderful hundreds': Gavaskar makes unique Test captaincy suggestion citing Rohit example

Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday made a unique suggestion on Virat Kohli's replacement as Test captain of the Indian team. Gavaskar cited a perfect example of Rohit Sharma and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to explain his suggestion.

It will be a tough choice for the selectors after Kohli announced his decision to step down from Test captaincy role, a day after India's 2-1 series loss in South Africa, on Twitter. India now have also many as three possible candidates for the role with Rohit as the frontrunner.

However, Gavaskar, in conversation with India Today, opined that 24-year-old Rishabh Pant should be named as the new Test captain, explaining that he is an automatic pick for the XI across formats and feels that the responsibility will only bring the best out of him as a batsman.

"It's going to be quite a debate as far as the selection committee is concerned as to who should be taking Indian cricket forward. First of all, it should be someone who is an automatic pick across all formats of the game. Once that happens, it will be a lot easier," Gavaskar said.

"If you ask me, I am still staying, I would look at Rishabh Pant as next India captain.

"For one reason only, just like Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians when Ricky Ponting stepped down, look at the change in his batting after that. Suddenly the responsibility of being captain made him convert those beautiful cameos of 30s, 40s and 50s into hundreds, 150s and 200s.

"I think that sense of responsibility given to Rishabh Pant will help him score many more of that wonderful hundred he scored at Newlands," he added.

The former India captain then recalled the time when young Pataudi was asked to lead the Indian side after Nari Contractor had incurred an injury how that one decision changed his career.

"Yes, I am saying that. Tiger Pataudi was captain at the age of 21 under adverse circumstances when Nari Contractor was injured. Look what he did after that. He took to captaincy like duck to water. I think what we have seen with Rishabh Pant as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, I do believe he has the capability of taking Indian cricket forward and making it a very exciting team to watch," he added.

Besides Rohit, who was earlier named as the new vice-captain of the Test team before failing to make the tour owing to hamstring injury, and Pant, KL Rahul is also a candidate. He had earlier led the Indian side in the Johannesburg Test when Kohli was injured and will lead the ODI side in the impending series in South Africa.

