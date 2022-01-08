'Will take this to MCC for discussion': Warne reacts to Sachin's 'interesting' call for new law, ex-AUS batter disagrees

Reacting to Sachin Tendulkar's suggestion regarding introduction of a new law, which should declare the batter out if the ball hits the stumps irrespective of the bails being dislodged, the legendary Shane Warne has found the Indian batting icon's take interesting. Terming it a suggestion that may call for a debate, Warne said that he will forward the idea to the MCC and be up for a discussion regarding the same.

Tendulkar had tweeted about his suggestion after England all-rounder Ben Stokes got a retrieve as the ball hit the stumps but the bails did not come off. It is all the more surprise given the fact that Cameron Green had fired it at over 140 clicks. The ball clipped Stokes' off-stump and landed in wicketkeeper Alex Carey's gloves.

"Should a law be introduced called 'hitting the stumps' after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let's be fair to bowlers," Tendulkar had tweeted tagging Warne.

Warne replied saying: "Interesting point and one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion and come back to you. Never seen anything like that today - Greene's delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard."

However, the suggestion did not receive approval from former Australia batter and Warne's former teammate Damien Martyn, who replied to the ex-spinner’s tweet with a simple 'No'.

Warne joined the MCC World Cricket Committee in October 2018. He accepted the invitation to join the committee, which meets twice a year to discuss the most important issues in the game and acts as an independent voice in world cricket. In 2014, Warne and Tendulkar were captains of the MCC and Rest of the World teams respectively. He took up the position as a replacement for fellow Australian Rod Marsh, who has stepped down having served the committee since 2012.

Since it was formed in 2006, the MCC World Cricket committee has made recommendations which have resulted in the introduction of pink ball day/night cricket in the Test match arena, the universal adoption of DRS across the international game, and a limit placed on the size of bats to help the balance between bat and ball.

