New Delhi [India] April 7 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David has a good record in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians are all set to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an exciting encounter which is the second match at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing IPL. Will Tim flex his muscles at once-home Wankhede Stadium during MI-RCB clash?

Tim David, who was with MI until 2024, is now part of RCB. He has scored 325 runs in 16 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, which was his home ground last year. He has an average of 40 and a strike of 188. He has smashed 28 sixes and 14 fours at this venue.

It would be a homecoming for Tim at Wankhede, though he will be donning RCB's Red and Gold colours, sharing space with Virat. Tim played three seasons for MI from 2022 to 24, scoring 658 runs in 37 matches and 34 innings at an average of 29.91 and a strike rate of over 171, with the best score of 46.

So far for RCB, David has scored 54 runs in three matches and two innings at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of over 207, with the best score of 32.

Overall, he has scored 713 runs so far in his IPL career. Both teams are entering this match following defeats in their previous games against LSG and GT, respectively. Therefore, they will seek a victory to gain some momentum in their campaign.

Both teams have experienced differing results in the tournament up to this point. While RCB sits in third place on the points table with 4 points from 3 matches, MI trails in 8th place with 2 points from four matches. Historically, MI has had the advantage over RCB, with the team winning 19 games. RCB has secured 14 victories against MI in IPL history.

Tim David, Romario Shepherd and Nuwan Thushara, all of whom were at MI last season, are with RCB this time. Will Jacks and Reece Topley were with the RCB squad in 2024 but have now moved to MI.

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

