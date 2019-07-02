Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty enters second round

World number one Ashleigh Barty progressed into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Zheng Saisai of China 6-4, 6-2. The 23-year-old Australian, bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season, did not have things all her own way being pegged back to 4-4 in the first set after leading 3-0. However, she had too much in the locker for her opponent and easily took the second set to extend her unbeaten record to 13 matches.

Barty plays Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck for a place in the last 32.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 19:17 IST