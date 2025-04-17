Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Win over KKR gave us belief, but we need to get better with each game: PBKS coach Haddin

PTI |
Apr 17, 2025 07:13 PM IST

Win over KKR gave us belief, but we need to get better with each game: PBKS coach Haddin

Bengaluru, Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin has little doubt that the fighting win over Kolkata Knight Riders has instilled a lot of confidence in players but said they should strive to get better as this season's IPL marches towards its business end.

Win over KKR gave us belief, but we need to get better with each game: PBKS coach Haddin
Win over KKR gave us belief, but we need to get better with each game: PBKS coach Haddin

The Shreyas Iyer-led side had bundled out KKR for 95 after they were bowled out for 111 at Mullanpur a few days back.

"I think the one thing it does with the playing group is it re-ensures everything that we're doing they start to trust.

"The players started to believe that they could win from any situation. I reckon that is really important as you go deeper into the tournament," said Haddin on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

But for Haddin, it's a mere starting point as he wanted to see more improvement in his squad.

"It was a special win. But we're at the stage in the tournament where you've got to make sure you're getting better and better each game. Our wins are starting to become really important with the way the table's congested.

"So, for us, it's about just building on a little bit of momentum and playing some really brave cricket," he said.

Haddin was proud that the Punjab side is filled with some really explosive batting talents and hoped that they can continue to keep a clear head in crunch situations.

"We've got a really dynamic batting line-up. They all know their role individually and they can take the game away from the opposition. But when they go out there, it's about clearing the head and executing .

"You've got to be brave to go deep in this tournament and that's the mindset we want the players to have all the time," said the Australian.

Haddin said playing on some bowler-friendly pitches will help batters to develop their game awareness and understanding of various conditions.

"I think the one thing that came out of that is understanding conditions. The week was probably different to what we've seen throughout the IPL. You had a bit on offer for the bowlers.

"The one thing we stressed to the playing group is to be really clear in your plan and to take the game as deep as you can. To make sure our players understand that you've got to play the game deeper and that's one thing we talked about," he noted.

We'll assess the pitch: Bhuvneshwar

==========================

The M Chinnaswamy surface has been unusually favouring bowlers more of late, and RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar asserted the need to suss up the pitch properly.

"Yes, we know Chinnaswamy is known for batting, but look at the wicket, it is not the same as it used to be.

"I don't know the reason, but yes, we will bowl or bat for the first few overs and then see how the wicket will play and then we will decide the things," he said in the pre-match press conference.

The veteran pacer said he has not been using saliva to shine the ball despite the lifting of the ban.

"I forgot that I can use saliva. Yesterday when the staff told me, I didn't know that I have to use it.

"I am not sure if it will help or not, but now that I remember, definitely in tomorrow's match I will put some saliva and see if it helps or not," he said.

Bhuvneshwar, a former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain himself, lauded RCB leader Rajat Patidar for keeping the team together.

"The best thing is that he's been calm. That's what he needed, especially in this format. When you lose a match, the easy thing is to get panicked.

"We lost two matches, but he's been the same whether we won or we lost. So, he's been handling everything very well such as bowling changes. He's been superb," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs SRH Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs SRH Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Win over KKR gave us belief, but we need to get better with each game: PBKS coach Haddin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On