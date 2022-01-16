Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Vivian Richards reserves ultimate praise for Kohli, congratulates on 'stunning run as India captain' in special tweet
cricket

Vivian Richards reserves ultimate praise for Kohli, congratulates on 'stunning run as India captain' in special tweet

Soon after Virat Kohli's shocking announcement, several ex-cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the former India captain.
Former India Test captain Virat Kohli(AP/File Photo)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Virat Kohli brought an end to a glorious chapter as India captain on Saturday evening, confirming on social media that he is stepping down as the Test skipper. The 33-year-old in his post expressed his gratitude towards BCCI, former India coach Ravi Shastri and his predecessor MS Dhoni, thanking all for believing in him.

Kohli in his post also mentioned that in the seven years as leader he delivered his services with “absolute honesty and left nothing.” 

Soon after Kohli's shocking announcement, several ex-cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the former India captain.  

Virat Kohli Test captaincy: Five hits and five misses from former India skipper's roller-coaster stint as leader

Among the many, West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards also congratulated Kohli and hailed his contribution as a leader. The former West Indies batter also mentioned that the 33-year-old's name will always feature “among the best leaders in world cricket.” 

RELATED STORIES

Kohli took charge as the Test captain back in 2014 and under his leadership the team rose to numero uno position in the longer format of the game. He also helped India secure their maiden Test series victory on Australian soil.  

Also Read | 'Overseas defeats aren't taken kindly by BCCI': Gavaskar says it's possible Kohli resigned to avoid getting sacked again

Apart from a commanding display in Australia, the team also secured impressive wins in England and finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. 

However, Kohli's stint as India Test captain ended on a losing note after going down 2-1 in the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP