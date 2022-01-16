Vivian Richards reserves ultimate praise for Kohli, congratulates on 'stunning run as India captain' in special tweet

Virat Kohli brought an end to a glorious chapter as India captain on Saturday evening, confirming on social media that he is stepping down as the Test skipper. The 33-year-old in his post expressed his gratitude towards BCCI, former India coach Ravi Shastri and his predecessor MS Dhoni, thanking all for believing in him.

Kohli in his post also mentioned that in the seven years as leader he delivered his services with “absolute honesty and left nothing.”

Soon after Kohli's shocking announcement, several ex-cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the former India captain.

Among the many, West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards also congratulated Kohli and hailed his contribution as a leader. The former West Indies batter also mentioned that the 33-year-old's name will always feature “among the best leaders in world cricket.”

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

Kohli took charge as the Test captain back in 2014 and under his leadership the team rose to numero uno position in the longer format of the game. He also helped India secure their maiden Test series victory on Australian soil.

Apart from a commanding display in Australia, the team also secured impressive wins in England and finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

However, Kohli's stint as India Test captain ended on a losing note after going down 2-1 in the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa.

