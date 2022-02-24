'Winning a match against CSK will give me great confidence': MI's 19-year-old youngster sets major target in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' newest recruit N Tilak Varma wants to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that winning the contest against MS Dhoni-led side will give him “great confidence.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varma was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹1.7 crore on Day 2 of the mega auction. The 19-year-old had set his base price as ₹20 lakh, but Mumbai was involved in a bidding war with SunRisers Hyderabad, and in the end, Mumbai was able to get hold of him.

“I think that would be CSK. I have admired MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja for a long time, so doing well and winning a match for MI against them will give me great confidence,” Varma said in an interview with the franchise.

The youngster, who had been a part of India's U19 World Cup squad in 2020, is also excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, who is a mentor for the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have watched Sachin sir and Rohit bhai a lot while I was growing up and it has been a dream of mine since childhood to play for MI one day. I feel like it is going to be a great experience. I’m eager to get started as soon as possible,” Varma said.

“MI also has this unique spirit of bouncing back from tough situations. Whenever it felt like they would lose a game, the team always found a way to win. I then felt that there was something different about this team and it always motivated me. It always felt like a family and the fans just make it all the better.”

The Mumbai Indians bought Jofra Archer in the IPL auction held earlier this month and Varma admitted it is “going to be a nightmare” to face the English speedster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I can already feel it is going to be a nightmare to face him. I must make sure to not forget my helmet while batting against him!" he said.