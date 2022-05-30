'Winning IPL as big as winning U19 World Cup': Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill said winning the Indian Premier League is as big as winning the U19 World Cup. Gill, who was India's highest run-getter in their U19 Word Cup-winning campaign in 2018 in New Zealand, hit the winning runs for GT in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"It means a lot. After winning the Under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big," Gill said after guiding GT to IPL 2022 title with an unbeaten 45 off 43 balls. It was Gill who stood like pillar GT's 131-run chase displaying admirable patience and maturity to bat through the innings.

He lost his opening partner Wriddhiman Sahan early and then Matthew Wade fell soon after but Gill continued to bat with composure to first stitch an important 63-run stand with captain Hardik Pandya and then put together an unbroken 47-run stand with David Miller to take GT home.

"It is my fifth year and I'm fortunate enough to win the IPL this time. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line. , Gill, who had played four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders before this year, said. The right-hander after being released by KKR last year, was picked up by new franchise GT as a draft pick ahead of the mega auctions this year.

The right-hander also praised his bowlers for restricting RR to 130 after they chose to bat first.

"Our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to 130. We wanted to keep them under 150 but fortunately it was much lesser," he added.

GT captain Hardik was named Player of the Match for his impeccable bowling figures of 3 for 17 that included the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. The all-rounder then followed it up with a 34-run knock batting at number four.

