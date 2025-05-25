Jaipur, Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi, who struck a high quality half-century against Punjab Kings, feels that everyone in his side gave their best performance in the IPL even though they couldn’t make it to the playoffs. Winning or losing not in our hands, everyone gave their best: DC batter Sameer Rizvi

The 21-year-old Rizvi struck 58 not out off 25 balls, which included five sixes and three fours, for his maiden half-century as DC chased down the target of 207 with three balls to spare and by six wickets on Saturday.

“Winning or losing isn’t in our hands. What is in our hands is playing good cricket. Everyone gave their best throughout the tournament. We couldn’t make it to the playoffs, but overall, the team put in a strong effort,” Rizvi said in the post-match press conference.

DC will end at fifth place with seven wins, six losses and one no result. They had begun the season brightly with four wins on the trot only to fizzle out in the later stages.

Asked about his maiden IPL fifty, Rizvi said, “I felt very relaxed. The things I used to think about what I need to do, how I need to play I was finally able to execute them in this match.

"I feel really good about how I played, because this is exactly what I aspire to do.”

Rizvi said he took some time to settle down before playing his shots.

“When I came in to bat, the required rate was high. My approach was to take three or four balls to settle in and then start attacking. Karun Nair, on the other hand, smashed four boundaries in an over, which eased the pressure on me and allowed me to take my time.”

Nair, who on Saturday made a return to the Indian Test team after eight long years, made 44 off 27 balls.

“We have to maintain a winning mindset in the IPL. Last year, even 260 was chaseable, so on a flat wicket, 200 or 220 is definitely chaseable. You have to stay positive when you're chasing. I was confident because it was a good wicket and I backed myself to play my shots,” Rizvi added.

Punjab Kings have already made it to the IPL play-offs but their spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi felt his side needs consistency in the middle overs.

“Overall, we were a bit inconsistent in the middle overs. That is something which we need to go back to the drawing room and address that we have been bowling really well in the middle overs, with high dot-ball percentage,” he said.

“That is something which we have done well. And, again, Brar has come back very well.”

PBKS face Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday in their last league match before the play-offs, and Joshi said they need to play well in all 40 overs of the match.

“I’m sure there will be an opportunity for most of the players. We had injured players. It’s finally off now and we have a full squad now so definitely there will be an opportunity for them,” he said.

“But, we don’t believe in giving chances. We believe in winning the game," the former India left-arm spinner said.

On the MI match on Monday, he said, “We look at only one game at a time. We need to play well for 40 overs. Then only we can win the game and head the table. That’s what our focus is on.”

“Fielding matters, definitely, in a short format of the game. But majority of the time, we look at the dot-ball percentage and wickets in the middle overs. That will be the key,” he said.

He also informed that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was rested as he has a small niggle.

Asked about DC player Rizvi's batting performance, Joshi said, "Rizvi really batted well. I have been watching Samir Rizvi for the past two years. I was a coach of UP so I know his talent. He has done well,” he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.