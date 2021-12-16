Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Indies' tour of Pakistan in jeopardy after 3 more visiting players test Covid positive

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves are the three players who have been infected with the virus.
West Indies Hayden Walsh, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan.(AP)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
PTI | , Karachi

Five members of the visiting West Indies team, including three players, have tested positive for COVID-19, which has thrown their ongoing tour of Pakistan into jeopardy.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves are the three players who have been infected with the virus after the latest round of RT-PCT tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh are the other visiting members who have returned positive for COVID-19.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

"They will remain in isolation for ten (10) days or until they return negative PCR test results."

The tour now stands in jeopardy with the number of West Indies players testing COVID-19 positive rising to six. Another player, Devon Thomas has been ruled out due to a finger injury sustained during the first T20 International here on Monday.

CWI and PCB officials are set to meet on Thursday to decide the fate of the ongoing series.

Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on Thursday, followed by three ODIs here.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the T20I series after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival here on December 9.

