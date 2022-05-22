‘He is a Sunrisers legion’: With Williamson absent, New Zealand expert names ‘right choice’ to lead SRH against PBKS

After a disappointing run in the previous edition, which exposed a conflict between the management and a star player, Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a similar fate this time around. The team started the season on backfoot, losing two consecutive matches. However, they bounced back and showed promising signs of making it to the IPL 2022 play-offs before a string of losses shut all their hopes. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kane Williamson, who was at the helm of things, failed to make an impact both with the bat and his captaincy. Now with Williamson no longer available, it will be interesting to see who will lead the side against Punjab Kings, which will be played at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori opined on the same and he picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the ideal candidate to do the job.

"I think Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the obvious and right choice because he has done it before, because he is a Sunrisers legion, because he is bowling so well.

“I think he'll understand the Sunrisers bowling attack than anyone else could, so therefore it is right if he takes over,” said Vettori during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

He also shared his views on Nicholas Pooran, who was recently named the white-ball captain of West Indies.

"If anyone is captaining any international team that certainly puts him forward as a potential IPL captain. He is a middle-order batter and wicketkeeper, which adds value to his captaincy side of things.

“But I think just because he isn't the captain of this game it doesn't mean he cannot captain in future. One game is just about a continuity with the franchise and Bhuvi obviously is there,” the former cricketer added.

