With Malan English defiance takes Root

From the dusty, raging turners of Galle to the hostile pace and bounce of the Gabba, it seems Joe Root can hardly put a foot wrong on the field in 2021. The England skipper is currently in the middle of a prolific run of form that sees him share space alongside some pre-eminent batting practitioners for the most runs in a calendar year. His unbeaten 86 at the end of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test on Friday, which has rejuvenated the England dressing room after an abject opening two days, has resulted in his tally for the calendar year swell to 1541 runs in 13 Tests.

There are only seven players –Ricky Ponting (1544), Sunil Gavaskar (1555), Sachin Tendulkar (1562), Michael Clarke (1595), Graeme Smith (1656), Viv Richards (1710) and Mohammad Yousuf (1788) – who have fared better in a calendar year. But the 30-year-old – in rarefied company already – must be setting his sights on surpassing at least four of those players on Saturday. Another 55 runs will see him climb up to fourth, which will leave him with only the tallies of Smith, Richards and Yousuf to chase. Don’t put that past Root given that England have two more Tests in Australia before the year ends.

Root’s first target on Saturday morning will be to get 14 more runs and do away with an anomaly that doesn’t sit well with a batter of his ilk. Despite an average of 41 and seven half-centuries in 10 Tests against the old enemy Down Under, he is yet to cross the three-figure mark in Australia. Rightly or wrongly, runs – and more specifically hundreds – in Australia are considered the gold standard for batters around the world. The word spreads quickly once you pass that litmus test and recognition from your peers and everybody else is more forthcoming.

Once he ticks that box, far more pressing for Root will be to help England continue their defiance bit by bit and take this Test deep into the fifth day. While they won’t be entertaining any grand thoughts at this stage, a deficit of 58 runs with eight wickets in hand is as good a position as they could have hoped for after being skittled out for 147 in the first innings. When play resumes with England at 220/2, Root will be accompanied by the dependable Dawid Malan (80 batting) to the middle. The two have already stitched together 159 runs for the third wicket and the longer they extend their stay at the crease, the more fidgety Australia’s fielders will get.

“For Root to carry on the form he had in our summer and the early English winter is fantastic. These are great signs for us as a team. He is leading from the front,” Malan told reporters after their gritty partnership.

Runs in front of square

While Root’s propensity to play the ball late and favour the region behind square serves him well in English conditions, the steep bounce in Australia has occasionally landed him in trouble for that very reason. That changed on Friday; Root’s wagon wheel showing that a large chunk of his runs came in front of square. At one stage in fact, CricViz data pointed out that 72% of his runs came in front of square, the highest percentage he has recorded in a score of 50 or more.

More critically, though, Root has put right a previously run-of-the-mill conversion rate. For a significant duration, Root’s tendency to not kick on after a half-century had been holding him back in comparison to some of his illustrious contemporaries. In the last Ashes series in Australia, for instance, Root had five fifties in nine innings but not one of them was a commanding century that could dampen the spirits of the Australians. How does he fare on that count this year? An emphatic six centuries – two of them double tons – to go with two half-centuries.

The lack of centuries had been irking him no end back then, according to his former coach Kevin Sharp (the current head of player development at Worcestershire). “Root did a virtual session with Worcestershire’s youngsters last November where I interviewed him for an hour. I asked him, ‘Tell me, how to make a Test hundred?’ He replied saying, ‘You are asking the wrong person.’ It was said half in jest of course. But he was frustrated that he was not converting starts. When he gets in now, it’s a big one invariably,” Sharp had recently said.

If Root can convert this innings into a big one, it will arguably be his best in a year where he has been prolific.

