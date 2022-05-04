With two of Virat Kohli's magnificent records in sight, MS Dhoni awaits milestone game against RCB in Pune

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back to winning ways in spectacular fashion in Pune last week as MS Dhoni resumed captaincy. The team that was placed ninth with just two wins in eight games and with their season hanging on a thread, suddenly find themselves rejuvenated following the 13-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And now with yet another key test ahead, Dhoni's men gear up to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue where the captain will have his eyes set on a couple of personal milestones as well. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Dhoni will be playing his 200th IPL game for Chennai on Wednesday. He will become the second player in IPL history to reach the milestone for a single franchise after Virat Kohli had played his 200th game for RCB last season and has a tally of 217 appearances for the team in his IPL career. Kohli remains the only player in IPL history to have played for a single team. Owing to CSK's suspension in 2016 and 2017 for corruption charges, Dhoni appeared in 30 IPL games for presently-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

The RCB game will also be his 302nd game as a captain in T20s, where he has scored 5994 runs. If he scores six runs more on Wednesday, he will reach the milestone of 6000 runs in T20s as a captain, becoming the second player to the feat after Kohli. The former RCB skipper has scored 6451 runs in 190 matches as a captain, with five centuries and 48 half-centuries.

RCB remains of of Dhoni's favourite opponents in IPL, having scored 836 runs against them. The tally also includes 46 sixes. If Dhoni can score four more maximums against RCB on Wednesday, he will become the first Indian to score score 50 IPL sixes against a team.

