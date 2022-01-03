With Virat Kohli absent, India fold for 202 on Day 1 of Johannesburg Test

There was no Virat Kohli to start with, and senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply, off successive deliveries. Mohammed Siraj then hobbled off holding his right hamstring in the penultimate over of the day. The start was in stark contrast to the Centurion Test, where the visitors took control early and delivered an impressive win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India’s positives were stand-in skipper KL Rahul grinding out a fifty, after his match-winning century in the first Test, and R Ashwin helping the team, having elected to bat, past 200. In 2018, India roared back to win after being dismissed for 187 first up.

Nobody said South Africa would be easy going, not even against a team whose batting in particular has weakened in the last couple of seasons. Yet, their bowlers provided a harsh lesson to the batters on Day 1 of the second Test. The lines were sharper from the start, and the length was up. India didn’t muster a single fifty-run partnership. But as long as the fast bowlers keep hitting their lengths and asking questions, India have a good chance in a potential low-scoring thriller on one of the quickest Wanderers pitches in recent history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WATCH - Mohammed Siraj hobbles out of field as India's injury list pile up

The oohs and aahs could have made way for proper celebration had Rishabh Pant’s one-handed attempt to catch Keegan Petersen’s edge off Jasprit Bumrah stuck. But there were enough false shots and edges to keep India interested late in the day. Dean Elgar stayed true to his instinct to again battle India’s fast bowling, ducking and weaving out of the screamers sent across him, once almost walking across too much to expose leg-stump. But he has survived to lead the fight on the second day, along with Petersen, who will definitely want to shore up his domestic reputation with some runs at this level. Aiden Markram’s disappointing run continues after Mohammed Shami trapped him plumb by going close to the stumps and nailing the opener on his off-stump guard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To sum up the situation, South Africa may have won extra credits by dismissing India for 202 but they are still 167 runs in the arrears with a barely-experienced batting line-up pitted against a vastly experienced bowling attack. That shouldn’t deprive them of the honours on Day 1 though. Restricting India to such a low total seemed a daydream after the first hour when Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul picked off from where they had left at Centurion.

WATCH | 'Try and be a little quicker please, KL': Umpire warns Rahul for late pullout against Rabada, batter says 'sorry'

Like before, Agarwal was dealing in boundaries as Rahul—standing in for Kohli, who was ruled out in the morning due to an upper back spasm—went about marking his crease and slowly constructing his innings. Runs came in boundaries punctuated by several dots, but this was par for the course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But South Africa were bent on probing India with the driving length. Lungisani Ngidi was particularly relentless with his lines and for the first time South Africa looked like making the best of the new ball on a fresh pitch with Marco Jansen too tempting the batters. The first breakthrough came pretty quickly when Agarwal was lured into edging a fuller length teaser angled across him from the left-arm paceman. Within two balls, Olivier Duanne, back to play his first Test in three years, justified the hype around him as he dislodged Pujara and Rahane with deliveries that took off after hitting length. Pujara looked edgy as South Africa kept peppering him with short balls and incoming deliveries. His first run came off an inside edge that dropped wide of short leg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Too defensive doesn’t work at times. But so intent was Pujara on trying to deadbat every ball close to his feet that he didn’t factor in the bounce of the pitch. Olivier tested him with a short of length ball delivery that bounced more than Pujara expected, hit the shoulder of the bat and took off to Temba Bavuma at point. Next ball, Rahane hung his bat outside off-stump and was caught at third slip. In no time India were 49/3 with still some time to go for lunch.

While this meant extra pressure on Rahul, the rest of the middle-order could have been more prudent about shot selection. Hanuma Vihari, who came in place of Kohli, couldn’t keep down a back of a length delivery from Kagiso Rabada. Pant, probably thinking Jansen would again move the ball away from him, inside edged one that held its line.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul reached fifty. It was such a Rahul innings too—starting slowly, cautious of every degree of seam and swing, protecting his off-stump till South Africa’s first line of attack got tired. Till he was caught off a pull off Jansen, Rahul’s 133-ball innings had little to fault. It was understandably defensive at times but the need of the hour was such that Rahul could never really go on an offensive.

Only two partnerships stood out in the mayhem—the 42 Rahul and Vihari carefully stitched and the 40 for the sixth wicket Pant and Ashwin added. Ashwin was typically dogged in his approach, scoring boundaries off Jansen, Ngidi, Rabada and Olivier till Jansen got him to miscue an uppercut to Petersen, having hit him on the index finger two deliveries earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India had a much better second session—93 runs in 25 overs—than the first that yielded just 2.04 runs per over. South Africa are on 1.94 right now. Normally, pitches are best for batting on the second day but this Wanderers track could allow seamers to dictate large phases of the game. The early signs are ominous—75% of all deliveries from India’s pacers have been on good length and have already drawn 26% false shots. Any hope of snatching a small but decisive lead will hinge on continuing to do the right things for a long time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Somshuvra Laha Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times....view detail