Women's Ashes Test: Lanning, Haynes shine with bat to give Australia upper hand on Day 1
Women's Ashes Test: Lanning, Haynes shine with bat to give Australia upper hand on Day 1

Published on Jan 27, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Meg Lanning (93) and Rachael Haynes (86) starred with the bat as Australia dominated against England on Day 1 of the ongoing one-off Test in the Women's Ashes here at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

At stumps, Australia's score read 327/7 with Annabel Sutherland (7*) unbeaten at the crease for the hosts.

Sent into bat, Australia got off to a poor start as the hosts lost Alyssa Healy (0) and Beth Mooney (3) with just four runs on the board. Healy was sent back to the pavilion by Katherine Brunt while Mooney was dismissed by Anya Shrubsole. Ellyse Perry (18) also perished in the 15th over off the bowling of Nat Sciver and Australia was reduced to 43/3.

This brought skipper Lanning to the middle and she along with opening batter Haynes revived the hosts' innings. The partnership between saw both batters registering their half-centuries and at the tea break, Australia's score read 199/3.

The 169-run stand between Lanning and Haynes was finally broken by Sciver in the 66th over as she sent Lanning (93) back to the hut. Soon after, Haynes (86) was dismissed by Brunt, and Australia was reduced to 212/5 in the 67th over.

Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed after playing a 56-run knock, and right on the cusp of stumps, Tahlia McGrath (52) was dismissed by Nat Sciver.

Brief Scores: Australia 327/7 (Meg Lanning 93, Rachael Haynes 86; Nat Sciver 3-41) vs England. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

