'Won't be surprised as he didn't perform well': Ex-India cricketer predicts huge demotion of Hardik in central contracts

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra has predicted a huge demotion of star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the BCCI central contracts, explaining that he hasn't performed well when provided with an opportunity.

Pandya last played for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE last October following which he was rested in a bid to provide him time to reciver from his back injury. He played the tournament solely as a batsman, but did bow in two of the matches - against Afghanistan and New Zealand - conceding 40 runs without picking a wicket.

Speaking on Khelneeti podcast, Nikhil opined that while Hardik does have the potential, which is an important fact when determining the grade category for the central contracts, he hasn't performed well.

"Potential is definitely a factor when it comes to promotion, but you also have to see how the player has done in the chances he has availed. I won't be surprised if Hardik Pandya gets demoted from A to B, because he has not performed well.

"He can be promoted in the next cycle, but in the meantime, an example has to be set for the other players, that you can get demoted if you don't perform."

According to the BCCI press release, the payment structures for the previous period (October 2020 to September 2021) of the central contract was divided into four categories with Grade A+ contract earning players INR 7 crore, Grade A earning players INR 5 crore, Grade B earning players INR 3 crore, and Grade C earning players INR 1 crore.

Hardik was part of the Grade A contract along with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Rishabh Pant.

Hardik will next feature in the impending 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has been picked as the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise.