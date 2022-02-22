'Won't hold back if repetition happens': Wriddhiman Saha sends warning to journalist who threatened him

Wriddhiman Saha has said that he will not hold himself back from revealing the journalist's name if he is threatened again. Saha had revealed chats with the unnamed journalist in which the latter could be seen threatening the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman shortly after he was dropped from the Indian team.

While there have been many fans on Twitter who have urged Saha to reveal the name, the 37-year-old has said that he won't do so as his intention was not to harm anyone's career.

“I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name,” said Saha in a statement that he posted on his Twitter handle.

“My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude,” he further said.

Earlier on Monday, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI that the board will ask Saha to reveal the identity of the reporter and the context in which those messages were sent.

He also received support over the matter from former cricketers including ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag. Saha said earlier that former cricketer Pragyan Ojha, who is presently the Indian Cricketers Association’s (ICA) representative on the IPL Governing Council, had called him.

“Ojha called me and said, ‘I won’t ask you about anything which is personal. If you feel that you want to go further on this or pursue the matter legally, the BCCI would support you’. I told him that at the moment I wasn’t willing and gave him the reasons. He responded to it saying, it was completely my decision,” he told the Indian Express.

