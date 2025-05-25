Opener Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis hit half-centuries to help bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings end their IPL campaign with a crushing 83-run win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Wooden spooners Chennai end IPL with big win over Gujarat

New Zealand's Conway hit 52 and South African Brevis made 57 off 23 balls to fire Chennai to 230-5 after they elected to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The bowlers then combined to dismiss Gujarat, who have already qualified for the playoffs, for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Chennai ended with four wins in 14 matches with debate over the future of their veteran M.S. Dhoni, who took over as leader midway after injury to regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

But the 43-year-old Dhoni kept his cards close to his chest.

"Every year it's a new challenge, especially when you reach the last stage of your career, you have to respect the body," said Dhoni at the toss.

"Also it needs a lot of maintenance. I would only thank God that when I was playing international cricket and representing my country it didn't trouble me."

Gujarat, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are certain of filling the top four places, but are fighting to finish in the top two spots which offer two shots at reaching the final on June 3.

Gujarat end the group stage with 18 points. Punjab , Bengaluru and five-time winners Mumbai have one match left.

The spotlight was on Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, who took the field a day after he was named captain of the Indian Test team.

He was the first batter out for 13 off nine balls in Gujarat's chase that never took off due to regular wickets.

Gill said the defeat was a "hard pill to swallow".

England's Jos Buttler fell for 13 and West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford out for a duck as Gujarat slipped to 30-3.

Gill's partner Sai Sudharsan, who has been included in the Test team for India's five-Test tour of England starting with the opener on June 20, made 41 but the rest of the batting fell flat.

Medium-pace bowler Anshul Kamboj and Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad took three wickets each.

The batters set up victory after the left-handed Conway and 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre, who hit 34 off 17 balls, gave Chennai a strong start.

Mhatre fell but Conway kept up the charge with Urvil Patel and then Shivam Dube before Brevis took over to boost the total.

Brevis, who got out on the final ball of the innings, and the left-handed Ravindra Jadeja, who hit an unbeaten 21, put on 74 from 39 balls to pummel the opposition attack and set up the win.

