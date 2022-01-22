'Work hard, play hard. But never cross the line': Shamsi shares picture with Pant after dismissing him in 2nd ODI

South Africa produced a magnificent effort against India to beat the visitors by 7 wickets in the second ODI of the series in Paarl. Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) laid the foundation for South Africa's win in the game, while Temba Bavuma (35), Rassie van der Dussen (37), and Aiden Markram (37*) all contributed in the side's remarkable victory.

India had won the toss and opted to bat, putting 287/6 on the board. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for the side in the innings, slamming 85 off just 71 deliveries in an attacking knock after the side lost two quick wickets. The left-handed batter was particularly aggressive against spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, against whom he slammed five fours and a six in 26 deliveries.

However, the left-armer eventually got the better of Pant after the latter stepped out with an intention to dispatch a delivery over long-on, but failed to clear Markram at the position. Shamsi celebrated animatedly after dismissing Pant but went on to pat the batter on his back in an appreciating gesture.

Earlier today, Shamsi posted the picture from the moment with caption, “Work hard... play hard.... but never cross the line.”

Earlier, Pant and KL Rahul (55) made key contributions in the Indian innings but the middle-order failed to step up again. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin also played handy unbeaten innings of 40 and 25 respectively. For the Proteas, Shamsi returned with two wickets.

"I think the track was slightly on the slow side. I thought we had enough runs on this wicket, in the last game, batting was difficult in the second innings as the wicket got slower and slower. Today, it was the same but South Africa batted well in the middle phase and hence they were able to chase down the target," said Pant in the post-match press conference.

"I and KL had a good partnership in the middle, if we would have carried on, we would have gotten 15-20 runs more to the total," he added.

