Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

World Cup 2019: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib trolled for blaming sun after missing easy catch - Watch 

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib had an absolute horror on the field in the dead rubber round robin stage clash against West Indies on Thursday, when he ducked while attempting to take an easy catch.

cricket Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
gulbadin naib,gulbadin naib catch,afghanistan
Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib.(AP)

Under-fire Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib had an absolute horror on the field in the dead rubber round robin stage clash against West Indies on Thursday, when he ducked while attempting to take an easy catch near the boundary ropes. The moment took place in the final over of West Indies’ batting when Carlos Brathwaite launched a slow one from Sayed Shirzad. Naib came under the ball in an attempt to take the catch, but just when it was travelling down, he ducked.

To add to the misery, the ball went to the boundary ropes for a four. Naib looked at the bowler and blamed the sunlight for missing the catch.

After the incident, the twitterati were quick to troll the allrounder for his feeble attempts on the field.

Shai Hope made the most of an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6. Lewis made 58 on his return to the side while Pooran’s 58 was his third 50-plus score in the tournament.

Captain Jason Holder clobbered four sixes in his 45 off 34 balls and Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field.Twice world champions West Indies have managed only one win in the tournament while Afghanistan have lost all eight games.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 22:16 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics