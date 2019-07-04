World Cup 2019: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib trolled for blaming sun after missing easy catch - Watch 

Under-fire Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib had an absolute horror on the field in the dead rubber round robin stage clash against West Indies on Thursday, when he ducked while attempting to take an easy catch near the boundary ropes. The moment took place in the final over of West Indies’ batting when Carlos Brathwaite launched a slow one from Sayed Shirzad. Naib came under the ball in an attempt to take the catch, but just when it was travelling down, he ducked.

To add to the misery, the ball went to the boundary ropes for a four. Naib looked at the bowler and blamed the sunlight for missing the catch.

After the incident, the twitterati were quick to troll the allrounder for his feeble attempts on the field.

That was an amateurish attempt at catch by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin



Windies score 311/6 in 50 overs#WIvAFG #AFGvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bxSrWlCr4w — IndianCricketFansForum (@ICFans) July 4, 2019

#GulbadinNaib definitely winning Oscars this year, aise Kon catch chodta h Bhai #AFGvWI #CWC19 — Vinay Bhapkar (@vinay_bhapkar) July 4, 2019

Somehow Gulbadin Naib has outdone his comedy act vs Pakistan with that drop. #WIvAFG — Saravanan (@SaravanElango) July 4, 2019

Shai Hope made the most of an early reprieve to score 77 and Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran also struck half-centuries to power West Indies to 311-6. Lewis made 58 on his return to the side while Pooran’s 58 was his third 50-plus score in the tournament.

Captain Jason Holder clobbered four sixes in his 45 off 34 balls and Dawlat Zadran claimed 2-73 for Afghanistan who were sloppy on the field.Twice world champions West Indies have managed only one win in the tournament while Afghanistan have lost all eight games.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 22:16 IST