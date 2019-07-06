World Cup 2019: Australia predicted XI against South Africa - Mitchell Starc to be rested

Assured of a semi-final spot, Aaron Finch-led Australia will take on South Africa in a bid to finish as the table-toppers of ICC World Cup 2019. The defending champions face a stiff challenge for the spot with India, who will be facing off against Sri Lanka on Saturday as well. But the Aussies will have an extra motive against the opposition. It was in a game against the Proteas the ball tampering scandal took place and David Warner and Steve Smith will be eager to redeem themselves.

South Africa, who will enter on the back of an easy win over Sri Lanka, will look to end the tournament on a high with a win in their final game.

Here is the Australia predicted XI against South Africa:

David Warner: David Warner will be playing his first match against South Africa after the ball tampering scandal. He would be eager for redemption.

Aaron Finch(c): Skipper Aaron Finch has silenced the critics with his calm, quite but effective captaincy. A final learning step before the big stage.

Usman Khawaja: Usman Khawaja, who scored 88 against New Zealand, has found form at the right time.

Steve Smith: Redemption time for Steve Smith against Proteas. The former skipper will enjoy the challenge from Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has not lived up to the potential in this tournament. But he cannot be ignored in the semifinal and final, as he can be the game changer.

Alex Carey (w): Alex Carey is the revelation of the tournament. He would be eager to continue his good form.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has been effective more with the ball, than he has been with the bat. But he would hope to do more in the next stage of the tournament.

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has complimented Mitchell Starc with pace and bounce. He may have to lead the seam attack against Proteas with Mitchell Starc sitting out.

Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff was brilliant with the new ball against the Kiwis and was given a long opening spell by Finch in the previous game. Bigger games, bigger responsibilities on the cards.

Nathan Lyon: Nathan Lyon has silenced his critics in 50-overs format, with some good solid work in the middle overs. He could be the wildcard in the final few games.

Kane Richardson: Mitchell Starc is likely to be rested to keep him match ready for the big games. Kane Richardson is likely to get a game in his stead.

