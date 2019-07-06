World Cup 2019, South Africa Predicted XI against Australia: Proteas to play same team against the Aussies

If we could use a word to describe South Africa’s World Cup 2019 campaign then “disappointing” would be the apt adjective. They have been a shadow of themselves in this edition of the showpiece event after getting knocked out early on in the tournament. They have been able to string together some victories but their deficiencies have clearly been visible to their opposition. Now they would look to take end their disappointing campaign on a high when they face Australia at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Proteas are likely to go in with the same team that defeated Sri Lanka in their last match.

Let’s take a look at their likely XI for this clash:-

Quinton de Kock

After an explosive Indian Premier League campaign, Quinton de Kock has had a decent World Cup. He has managed 253 runs in 8 matches but has looked a little suspect at the start. South Africa would hope that their star opener can fire against their arch-rivals Australia.

Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla did not have the best of starts in the opening few matches. He was struck on the head in their tournament opener and looked out of touch in the next few matches. There was a call for him to be dropped but he has bounced back in impressive fashion. Amla scored an unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka and will play a crucial role against Australia

Faf du Plessis

The captain of the team has been in fine form during the tournament. He has stabilised the middle-order in crunch situations and even scored a hundred in their last match.

Aiden Markram

Makram has been earmarked as a future captain of South Africa but his performance in this World Cup has been lacklustre at best. He hasn’t been able to regularly fire in this tournament and averages just 21.

Rassie van der Dussen

The next best batsman in the South African line-up at this World Cup, Rassie van der Dussen has justified his selection in the team with some impressive batting displays. His average is 54 in his debut World Cup and will definitely keep his place in the line-up.

JP Duminy

After not playing at the start, JP Duminy has made a comeback into the team in place of David Miller. He did not get an opportunity to bat against Sri Lanka but South Africa would count on his experience against a lethal Australian bowling attack.

Chris Morris

Despite not hitting his stride with the bat, Chris Morris has been taking continuous wickets for the Proteas. He has an impressive 12 wickets to his name and would look to end the tournament with another magical spell.

Andile Phehlukwayo

Phehlukwayo has impressed with the bat as well with the ball. He has an average of 32 in the tournament with the bat while taking 9 wickets. Australia would be vary of his strengths on Tuesday.

Dwaine Pretorious

He has played just 2 matches at this World Cup but has taken 3 wickets at an economy of just 3.94. This would guarantee a spot in the playing 11 for Dwaine Pretorious.

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada was hailed as a potential difference maker at this World Cup after an astonishing IPL season. But Rabada has looked tired which even du Plessis has admitted to. Now Rabada would hope for a better display against Australia.

Imran Tahir

Playing in his last World cup, Imran Tahir has also proved that age is just a number as he has continued to trouble the opposition batsmen with his guile and spin. He will play his last World Cup match against Australia and would definitely look to leave his mark.

