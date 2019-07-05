World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka Predicted XI against India: Islanders could make two changes

Sri Lankan team will look to end their World Cup 2019 campaign on a high when they face subcontinent rivals India in their final match of the tournament. It will be a uphill task for the Islanders as Team India have been in destructive form throughtout the World Cup, losing just once to England. Now Dimuth Karunaratne and Co. will hope to repeat their heroics from their previous match where they successfully defended a total of 338 against a rampaging West Indies side. Sri Lanka are likely to make some changes to their team, so let’s take a look at their likely XI for this clash:-

Kusal Perera

The dimunitive left-hander started the campaign in destructive form and dismantled the opposition with his explosive batting. He has failed to replicate those heroics in their last few matches but he is still the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka at the World Cup 225 and is likely to keep his place.

Dimuth Karunaratne

The skipper also mirrors the campaign that Perera has had where he hit his stride early in the tournament. He hasn’t been able to get Sri Lanka off to a good start in the last few matches and would look to rectify that against India.

Avishka Fernando

He has been the find of the tournament for Sri Lanka. The struggling middle-order has been rescued by the brilliant form of Avishka Fernando. In just 3 matches, Fernando has established himself as a vital cog for Sri Lanka after scoring 183 runs at an average of 61.

Kusal Mendis

The lack of quality batsmen in the Sri Lankan squad has led to the team managenet persisting with Kusal Mendis even though he has looked out of touch at the World Cup. With average of just 23 in 7 matches, Mendis has struggled big time. But again he is likely to retain his place in the side.

Angelo Mathews

After scoring just 9 runs in his first 3 matches of the World Cup, Angelo Mathews roared back to form with an unbeaten 85 against England. He picked the all-important wicket of Nicholas Pooran against West Indies which guaranteed a victory for the Islanders. They will again rely on his experience against a quality opposition in India.

Dhananjaya de Silva

Even though he hasn’t been able to consitently get runs off his bat, Dhananjaya de Silva has struck with the ball. He has 5 wickets to his name and is the joint second-most successful bowler for Sri Lanka behind Lasith Malinga.

Lahiru Thirrimanne

He came back into the side after facing the drop and immediately put in an improved performance, scoring an unbeaten 45 against West Indies. That innings alone will guarantee his spot in the playing 11 on Saturday.

Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana also not been effective in the last few matches for the Lankans. He was wicket-less against South Africa and West Indies. But his display against England and Australia might lead him to keep his place against India.

Jeevan Mendis

Jeffrey Vandersay’s lacklustre display against West Indies might force Sri Lanka to bring back an experienced campaigner in Jeevan Mendis. He is still wicket-less in the World Cup but has been more economical than Vandersay.

Lasith Malinga

In probably his last World Cup, Lasith Malinga has showed everyone that age is just a number for him. The most prolific Sri Lankan bowler with 12 wickets has continously proved that is a lot of cricket still left in him.

Nuwan Pradeep

Only Nuwan Pradeep has been able to pick up wickets among the Sri Lankan pacers (except Malinga). His abilities will again come in handy when they face India at Headingly.

