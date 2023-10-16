Playstation batting: India have upped the ante in style

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been around India’s one-day team for a decade-and-a-half. They have been India’s best batters for a majority of that span, presenting a picture of consistency in the top order across conditions and continents. They have racked up match-winning hundreds, dominated the best attacks and entertained large crowds with the purity of their strokeplay. But if there was one criticism that had creeped in over the past couple of years, it was that they weren’t aggressive enough at the start. It meant India were lagging while the white-ball game was moving forward at a rapid pace thanks to England’s reinvention and derring-do.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium(BCCI Twitter)

Well, India have caught up in some style. Their average run rate in the Powerplay this year is 6.26 according to CricViz. And it’s due to Sharma, 36, and Kohli, about to turn 35 next month, managing to up their scoring rates even at this late stage of their distinguished careers. Numbers bear testimony. Sharma’s strike rate in ODIs is 116.51 this year, the best it’s ever been. Kohli’s strike rate is 104.91, again better than ever before.

They haven’t compromised on their staggering appetite for runs either. Sharma averages 54.68 in ODIs this year and Kohli averages 59.07.

Their aggression has been on view at the World Cup. Against Afghanistan, India raced to 94/0 at the end of the Powerplay. Against Pakistan, India were 79/2 at the 10-over mark. Yes, they haven’t had steep targets in any of their matches yet, but the fast starts have ensured their opponents have no way back into the game. The loss of early wickets comes with the territory, as it did for India against the Aussies in Chennai with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer perishing to expansive drives. But Kohli and KL Rahul were able to buckle down and guide India home. Having invited trouble against Australia, India's continued dalliance with aggression in their next two games has been refreshing to note.

Sharma has led the way. He began in fifth gear versus Afghanistan at the Ferozeshah Kotla and never looked back on his way to a sparking 84-ball 131. As skilled at stepping out and driving inside-out over extra cover as he is in pulling over midwicket, Sharma was almost impossible to contain. By the time Afghanistan introduced ace spinner Rashid Khan into the attack after 14 overs, India were well on their way to a comfortable victory.

In Ahmedabad too, Sharma simply provided no room for Pakistan’s pacers to find an opening. While he’s susceptible against the ball that swings back in from Shaheen Afridi, he was away with a four towards square leg to a ball which was trying to exploit that perceived chink. Lofted drives, wristy flicks and powerful pulls were all part of the package as Sharma took just 63 balls to make 86. It was, as Hardik Pandya aptly put to the India skipper after the game, Playstation batting.

“I am trying to bat like this for the past two years,” Sharma told Pandya on bcci.tv. “Because the wickets are so good, I want to play my shots. I know I missed out on a hundred today. In our team, there are a lot of conventional players also. So, someone has to change the game a bit.”

Skim through Sharma’s year-wise ODI numbers and a marked change in approach emerges. Even in 2019, 2020 and 2021, his strike rates were below 95. That number zoomed to 114.22 for 2022 before seeing a further increase this year. He’s essentially torn up his old template of starting relatively cautiously and batting deep. It’s an approach that’s yielded a record three double tons in this format, but he had been at the forefront of admitting India’s batting needs to be more fearless in white-ball cricket over the past couple of years. And like all good leaders, he’s walked the talk.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was perhaps India’s 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in November last year. India stuttered to a seemingly fighting total of 168/6, only to see England knock off the target in 16 overs.

Kohli is also displaying greater urgency. He began with three sumptuous boundaries against Afridi and continued playing his shots even with Sharma going strong. It led to his downfall, mistiming a pull off Hasan Ali, but this may be the approach they have settled on.

“Everyone has been given freedom this time. Play the way you want to. Go and enjoy yourself,” India batting coach Vikram Rathour tells Pandya in that video on bcci.tv.

At No. 3, Kohli is still the glue that holds the line-up together, summoning all his nous and experience especially for tricky situations like in the game versus Australia. But when situations permit, Sharma and Kohli may be matching each other stroke for stroke.

And then there’s Shubman Gill. Though he just returned against Pakistan after missing the first two World Cup games due to illness, he’s the leading run-getter in ODIs this year – 1246 runs in 21 matches – with a strike rate of 105.41. When he’s in full flow, it’s quite remarkable that he’s aesthetically just as pleasing as his opening partner.

But the litmus test of India’s top order aggression will eventually come in knockout games. In the recent past, the magnitude of the big occasion seems to have gotten the better of players who are otherwise free-flowing and flamboyant. If they can unfurl this aggression when everything is on the line, it may go a long way towards taking care of the final outcome.

