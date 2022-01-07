World Cup selection, few questions, no answers

Last month, the women’s 50-over Challenger Trophy was played in Vijayawada. The tournament saw a number of progressive decisions made on the part of the BCCI and the selectors.

Instead of the traditional three teams, four were drafted, giving a wider pool of players an opportunity to impress. India’s captain and spearhead Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were rested, with an eye on providing opportunities to younger players. In the same spirit, most players who had been playing the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) were not picked in the Challenger Trophy. This gave the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur some much needed time off, having been touring and/or in bubbles non-stop since May. And finally, the entire Indian support staff—from head coach Ramesh Powar to the physio and trainer—were on location.

But just when it felt like a few steps forward, there came the announcement of India’s squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. And that all-too familiar feeling of having taken a few steps back.

Among the WBBL players who did not feature in the Challenger Trophy, was Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues, like Mandhana and Harmanpreet, had been on the road since May.

Rodrigues’ WBBL ended on November 2. The Challenger Trophy began on December 4. So in hindsight, it’s odd that Rodrigues was not drafted to play the Challenger Trophy, in the manner that fellow WBBL returnee Radha Yadav was.

At the time, it did not seem odd at all. So prolific was Rodrigues’ form in the T20 Leagues, that it seemed unimaginable that she would not fit into India's ODI squad. She was The Hundred’s second highest run scorer. In the WBBL, she finished 14th, ahead of country-mates Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh. In her last three innings in an Indian T20 shirt, she scored 49* (36), 7 (13) and 23 (26). All three were against defending champions Australia. So when she did not feature in the Challenger Trophy, it seemed a foregone conclusion that, like the other players, she had been rested and would be a part of the World Cup squad.

And yet here we are, perplexed, and there she is, excluded. If at the time, the resting of the WBBL-returnees felt like a progressive move that prioritised their mental health, it has now bred incredible insecurity. Had the selectors known that Rodrigues was on the edge, they should have insisted she play in the Challenger Trophy. The entire situation feels entirely avoidable with better foresight and communication.

And let’s dwell on that last word again, communication. On the day that a film that celebrates women’s cricket was launched very loudly, came a very quiet press release carrying India’s squad. World Cups are special. The ODI World Cup is still cricket’s pinnacle event, for men or for women. It is the closest cricket has to Olympic gold. India’s squad for this World Cup should have been announced with a sense of occasion.

The lack of celebration can be excused. The lack of clarity cannot. Yet again, an Indian women’s team has come and gone with no statements of explanation by the selectors. There was no press conference where one could ask why three wicketkeepers were necessary (Yastika Bhatia keeps wicket in domestic cricket). There is no one to ask why a pace bowler who is yet to play ODIs has been picked for a World Cup over one with more than 100 international caps.

In May 2021, in these pages, I lamented this same lack of communication. “Individuals don’t win you World Cups. Coaches don’t. Players don’t. Systems do. Good processes do.” Accountability is a key part of the process for any winning team.

I’ve also said individuals don’t matter. And by that tune, Rodrigues’ omission should not matter. And it doesn’t, nor does Shikha Pandey’s. The selectors might have very good reasons to not pick her. Or it may just be a judgement call. Both are perfectly valid conditions to pick or drop players.

What could make everyone’s life a little easier, is the opportunity to have a chat about decisions. Accountability isn’t just for winning teams, it’s a bare minimum in a well-paid, professional job. With their selectors, the BCCI must facilitate the opportunity for this accountability to exist.