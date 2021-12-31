'Would be fantastic if he calls up Tendulkar, wish him Happy New Year': Gavaskar's advice to Kohli amid batting concerns

Test captain Virat Kohli's form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team over the past few months. While the 33-year-old had multiple innings of 50+ scores in 2021, his wait for an international century extended to a second successive year. In the Centurion Test, Kohli gave away a strong start after he was dismissed while chasing a delivery way outside the off-stump on 35. In the second innings, Kohli was dismissed in a similar way on 18.

As Kohli's struggles in whites extended in South Africa, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar defended the Indian Test captain. According to Gavaskar, luck is not on Kohli's side as the latter does not have the “benefit of getting a life” in his innings of late. The batting legend believes that Kohli is getting dismissed on his “first mistake."

“If you have to look at his batting, there's nothing wrong with it. It's just that he makes his first mistake and he gets out. The luck is not going with him. Yes, you can argue that he should've left some of the deliveries aside, but that's it. Every batsman makes a mistake and most batsmen have the benefit of getting a life. They either have a catch going wide or a catch being dropped. That's just his luck. Once the luck start going his way.. let's keep fingers crossed for 2022,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

The former Indian captain also suggested Kohli to ring Sachin Tendulkar for advice on how to “curb” the urge to drive the ball through covers. Referring to Tendulkar's incredible knock of 241* against Australia in 2003-04, Gavaskar said that Kohli can “pick on his brains” to produce a similar performance.

“It would be fantastic if he calls Sachin Tendulkar up to wish him a Happy New Year and during that talk, maybe just check up with him on how he curbed his off-side shots in the year 2003-04 against Australia. He was getting out caught in covers or caught-behind and then, in the fourth Test match, he decided he's not going to play through covers. He was only going to play through mid-on or maybe straighter and on the on side. And what did he end up with? 241 not out in the first innings, and 60-something not out (60*) in the second,” said Gavaskar.

“So, just maybe wishing him up a Happy New Year and maybe picking his brains on how he did it, it might help him as well.”