Would love to see India's 'sixer man' in ILT20: Virender Sehwag's proposal to Yuvraj Singh

ILT20 is quickly becoming one of the most followed global T20 leagues worldwide, a testament to the quality of cricket on show. The tournament is turning out to be a breeding ground for the young UAE players who are getting to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in international cricket, such as Nicholas Pooran, David Warner, Will Jacks, Mohammad Amir and more. Will Yuvraj Singh grace the UAE shores?(Shrikant Singh)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, known for his explosive strokeplay and now a member of the broadcasting panel, is confident that the league will only grow. While ILT20 currently has limited participation from Indian superstars, Sehwag hopes to see that change by bringing in none other than Yuvraj Singh on board.

"If any Indian player who has just retired from international cricket or IPL and if they want to play, like Dinesh Karthik went to SA20 and he participated there. So, we would love to see some Indian players participate in ILT20," said Sehwag while replying to a Hindustan Times query during a media interaction here in Abu Dhabi.

When asked which former India cricketer he would really love to see play in the tournament, pat came the reply. "He is a sixer man," said Sehwag, while speaking about Yuvraj, whose 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup cemented its place in the history books.

Why can't Sehwag take the field himself and bring his experience to the tournament? When asked, Viru simply dismissed the idea. "I am too old to play. But still, you can play. I am too old. I can't handle fast bowling now," said Sehwag.

What makes ILT20 so good?

Sehwag believes the UAE league is growing stronger with each season and sees immense value in their players sharing the field with top international cricketers. Sehwag reckons it's invaluable experience that nothing else can match.

"I think this is third year for me to, you know, in the ILT20 as a commentator. And I'm seeing that a lot of good international players are coming and playing this league, which are giving benefit to that UAE young players. We've seen that UAE young players are also playing and they're getting good experience with that international players. So that is really good. And this year, if you look at that, all the matches are very interesting," said Sehwag.

"I'm hoping that last two games will be very good. And yeah, that's it. (0:41) And as you mentioned, a lot of close games, a lot of games that had 200 plus scores."

When asked which player he would love to open the batting with, Sehwag didn't hesitate – David Warner. For those unfamiliar, the two previously formed a dynamic opening pair for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).