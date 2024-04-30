Kolkata [India], : Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer stated that in-form all-rounder Sunil Narine doesn't attend team meetings and joked that he would recommend him to not do so. "Would recommend him to not come": KKR skipper Iyer jokes about Narine missing team meetings

Narine was once again economical with the ball for KKR, he impressed with the ball during Knight's 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals with figures of 1/24 in his four-over spell. Overall, this season, Narine has been magnificent for KKR in all facets of the game.

Along with Phil Salt, Narine has established a opening duo that has left even the best bowlers in the IPL baffled and look clueless in the ongoing season.

When quizzed about, if the duo get instructions before the game, Iyer said in the post-match presentation, "Sunny, not at all. Phil, he comes into the team meetings and he is completely engrossed into the game. Pure bliss to see the way he is performing. He does not , and I would recommend him to not come as well ."

Overall, Narine has 372 runs to his name in nine matches at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 182.35.

During KKR's win, Varun Chakravarthy played a significant role in restricting the Rishabh Pant-led side to a sub par total of 153/9.

He weaved magic with his spin and picked three crucial wickets which wrecked DC's middle order.

He ended the game with figures of 3-16 which helped KKR to get across the finish line and take a step closer towards a spot in the playoffs.

"He was not at his best in the last few games. But today, coming in and delivering under pressure, that is what we demand. The way he turned up today was simply brilliant. We have been thinking about it from match one, that has been our mindset. Just focusing on our work ethics and our performance," Iyer added.

After restricting DC to 153/9, Salt once again starred with the bat for the hosts. He took on DC bowlers in the powerplay and laid the foundation for a successful chase for KKR.

He struck 68 off 33 deliveries at a whopping strike rate of 206.06. His splendid knock was laced with seven fours and five maximums.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer took the cautious approach after Salt's dismissal and chased down the target with more than three overs to spare.

With this win, KKR now cushioned their place at the No. 2 spot with 12 points on the IPL 2024 points table while Delhi sit at the sixth position with 12 points.

