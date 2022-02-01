'Would've anyway gone with him whether Ashwin was available or not': Aakash backs 27-year-old star for all 3 ODIs vs WI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed promising 27-year-old Kuldeep Yadav to play all the three ODI matches of the series against West Indies, which will begin from February 6 onwards in Ahmedabad.

Having last appeared during the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, Kuldeep was called back for the ODI contest against West Indies with the aim to solve India's middle-over woes, which troubled the side in their three-match whitewash in South Africa last month.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Aakash is confident that India will go with the famous Kul-Cha pair, Kuldeep alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, for the opening game.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli, Dhoni who captained before him, their strength was...': Ex-IND cricketer points out Rohit's 'biggest challenge'

"You should definitely see. Why else have you picked Kuldeep Yadav? If you have not seen him in one-day cricket for two years, then you want to play him. He has been in the cold forever since that Birmingham game where he got tonked around and then never got an opportunity," he said.

The veteran cricketer further admitted that even if senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was part of the team, he would have backed Kuldeep for the series.

"They have got him back for the simple reason that they are not picking wickets in the middle overs. Ashwin- whether he was available or not, I would have anyway gone with Kuldeep," he said.

Among bowlers who have delivered at least 600 deliveries between Sep 2017 and end of 2019 WC (period when KulCha played together in 36 ODIs for India), Kuldeep, who picked 65 wkts (most) has the 4th-best average and best SR. pic.twitter.com/MNbBndhlqH — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) January 26, 2022

However, Aakash spotted a selection headache for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid with Kuldeep's inclusion as the squad also has two other spinners - the young Ravi Bishnoi and fit-again Washington Sundar. He feels that while the team management should play Kuldeep in all the matches, pairing him alongside Chahal, the latter can be rested in the final game to bring in Bishnoi.

"But the problem for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will be that you have picked Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar as well. They should start with Chahal and Kuldeep and in my opinion, you should definitely play Kuldeep Yadav all three matches.

"Chahal has come after playing three ODIs just now. So you can probably rest him after one or two matches and play Bishnoi but because you have picked Kuldeep now after such a long time, please play him all three games."