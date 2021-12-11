'Would have been a brilliant fielder even now': Ex-IND fielding coach compares former skipper to Ravindra Jadeja

Drawing a comparison between two gun fielders Mohammad Azharuddin and Ravindra Jadeja, former India fielding coach R Sridhar said that the former would have been "brilliant" on the field in the modern era too.

Azharuddin was arguably among the best fielders that Indian cricket ever witnessed and Sridhar also lauded the former skipper's "athleticism" and "great hands".

"It is difficult to judge across different eras and fielding judged by different standards. In the '80s when Ajju bhai (Azharuddin's nickname in Indian cricket) made his debut, there was no fitness culture in Indian cricket. It kicked in only in the late 90s and Ajju bhai was a stand-out because of his athleticism and because he had great hands, good throw. Probably the bench-mark was different," Sridhar told PTI in an interview.

ALSO READ: 'They didn't give Virat respect': Ex-Pakistan bowler on BCCI's 'harsh' decision

Sridhar also explained the rationale behind his praise for Azharuddin, highlighting the Hyderabad icon's ability to field at any position. Azharuddin, who picked 156 catches in One-Day Internationals, tops the list of most matches pouched by an Indian player in ODI cricket, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (140 catches).

"Jadeja is someone who is pleasing to the eye even when he is chasing a ball to the boundary. He is cut above rest in world cricket. So was Azhar during his time. Azhar of 1985 to 1990 would have been a brilliant fielder even now, whether slips, close-in or being lightning in the outfield," Sridhar further said.

Sridhar also spoke about slip fielding in Indian cricket, which currently has Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at its disposal.

"With practice, comes confidence and also knowledge of that position which brings in consistency. Obviously, being a certainty helps (smiles). When you are a certainty in the team, it helps you become a better slip fielder. That's why we had Pujara, then Virat, then Rohit, who is an outstanding slip fielder. The right person standing at the right place brings consistency. That's part of planning and preparation," he further said.

The Indian team is next scheduled to play three Test matches and three ODIs in South Africa, starting December 26. Rohit, who began his tenure as full-time captain in T20Is with a 3-0 win over New Zealand, will be leading the ODI side. He has also been named the vice-captain of the Test team, replacing Ajinkya Rahane in the role.