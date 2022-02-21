'Would've been different had they scored a ton in SA': Gavaskar on why Pujara, Rahane Test return will be 'difficult'

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had his say on the the exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from the Indian Test team for the impending two-natch series against Sri Lanka at home. While he admitted that he had expected the same after their poor show in the South Africa Test tour, he feels that it will be difficult for the two veteran batters to make a Test return.

Since the start of 2021, Pujara has played 16 Tests averaging 27.93 with seven fifties while Rahane played 15 matches averaging 20.25 with three half-centuries. Following a string of poor returns with the bat, Pujara and Rahane were both dropped from the Indian Test team as the selectors picked an 18-member squad for the home series.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar felt that had they scored a century to played knocks of 80 or 90 runs, it would have been a different story, and he did not find their exclusion surprising.

"It was expected. If in the three Tests in South Africa, one of them had hit a century or played an innings of 80-90 runs, then it would have been a different matter. Yes, Ajinkya Rahane played an attractive knock. But apart from that, there weren’t enough runs from them when it was expected and when the team needed the runs," he said.

Despite being dropped, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma asked to play Ranji Trophy and said that the "doors are open" for their return to the team. However, Gavaskar feels that time will not be on the side of the senior batting duo for their return.

“They can return, why not? If they display very good form, score 200-250 in every Ranji Trophy match, then a return is definitely possible. But after this Test series, there is just a one-off Test in England and then after that, there is the T20 World Cup, so we will be in November and December (for the subsequent Test).

"So I think time will not be on their side because they will be in their mid-30s. If a chance has been given to youngsters in these two vacant spots -- and if those youngsters take this opportunity by their hands -- then it will be difficult for them (Pujara and Rahane) to return to the team," Gavaskar explained.

