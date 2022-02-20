‘Players should be protected’: Harbhajan urges BCCI after Saha's expose; RP Singh asks ‘who this so called journalist’

A host of former cricketers have come out in support of Wriddhiman Saha, ever since he tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, forcing the wicketkeeper for an interview.

Virender Sehwag was among the first cricketers to react, with the former India opener labelling the journalist involved as sycophant.

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.

With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Harbhajan Singh and RP Singh too have extended their support to Saha, with the former spinner urging BCCI to “protect the players.” He also urged his former India teammate to reveal the identity, which will give a clearer picture to all.

Meanwhile, RP Singh too condemned the approach and termed it as a threat. He also slammed news reports quoting the sources, calling out if any of them can now come forward and reveal the name.

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

When it is about BCCI or cricketers, we hear so many ‘sources’ from all the journalists. Can a single source tell me who this so called journalist is who has threatened Saha? #cricketwitter https://t.co/C9PRjcaNES — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 20, 2022

Saha had shared a screenshot last night and wrote: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series saw a number of changes as a host of senior players – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Saha were not a part of the 18-member squad for the two-Test series at home.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan gives a two-word verdict on Rohit Sharma becoming India's new Test captain

While clarification was issued on the absence of batters Rahane and Pujara, chief selector Chetan Sharma remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Saha.

"Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you," Chetan had said in a press conference on Saturday.

"But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into," the chief selector further said.

Also Read | 'Tarnishing Pakistan's image is unacceptable': Shoaib Akhtar wants Faulkner's 'foolish behaviour' to get 'due treatment'

Earlier, Saha had stated that he wanted to take a break after being on the road for the series against New Zealand and the tour of South Africa.

“People take a break to have family time or for other personal reasons, even Virat Kohli took paternity leave. So, why are questions being raised when I decided to take a break from Ranji Trophy?” Saha was quoted as saying in interaction with Sportstar last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON