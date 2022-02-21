‘They enjoy the buttering’: After Saha's expose, India legend calls out players who give ‘brash journalist a platform’

Wriddhiman Saha has received immense support from the Indian cricket fraternity after the wicketkeeper shared a screenshot of messages from a journalist, forcing him for an interview.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lashed out at the journalist involved, calling him a sycophant, while former coach Ravi Shastri urged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to look into the matter.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday joined the debate and slammed the journalist involved. In a series of tweet, the ex-cricketer wrote while there are sports journalists who respect players boundaries, but pointed fingers at others, who try to sensationalise with no knowledge and substance.

RELATED | 'Saha has the right time to retire. He knows it very well': Wriddhiman's coach reacts to Dravid's 'retirement' remark

He also called out the players feeding these journalists with unnecessary access because they enjoy the buttering.

It is equally important for players who give these kind of brash journalist a platform & unnecessary access to have better sense of who to be close to and have a clear boundary. I am afraid some top players have lacked that sense just because they enjoy the buttering. #Saha — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2022

Saha had tweeted the screenshot on Sunday night. He wrote: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series saw a number of changes as a host of senior players – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Saha were not a part of it.

While clarification was issued on the absence of batters Rahane and Pujara, chief selector Chetan Sharma remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Saha.

Also Read | Jofra Archer's cryptic tweet on Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav's knock against West Indies goes viral

"Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you," Chetan had said in a press conference on Saturday.

"But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into," the chief selector further said.

Earlier, Saha had stated that he wanted to take a break after being on the road for the series against New Zealand and the tour of South Africa.

“People take a break to have family time or for other personal reasons, even Virat Kohli took paternity leave. So, why are questions being raised when I decided to take a break from Ranji Trophy?” Saha was quoted as saying in interaction with Sportstar last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON