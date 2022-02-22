Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘You’re talking like a kidnapper': Ex-India batter lashes out at journalist for giving ‘open threat to Wriddhiman Saha’
cricket

‘You’re talking like a kidnapper': Ex-India batter lashes out at journalist for giving ‘open threat to Wriddhiman Saha’

The former India batter called the journalist arrogant and termed the approach as “open threat” made to Wriddhiman Saha.
Shikhar Dhawan helps his team mate Wriddhiman Saha button up his jersey.(REUTERS/File)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A host of ex-cricketers have come out in support of Wriddhiman Saha, who on Sunday night tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, forcing him for an interview. Aakash Chopra is the latest member to join the bandwagon, as the former India Test batter compared the journalist involved to a kidnapper. 

Chopra further called the journalist arrogant and termed the approach as “open threat” made to Saha.   

 "This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, you are actually talking like a kidnapper." 

RELATED STORIES

"'Choose the one who is going to help you' - what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. 'I will remember this' - it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from?" 

"'This wasn't something you should have done' - this was the final nail in the coffin. It is an open threat given to Wriddhiman Saha here. It is my wish whom I talk to, who are you?" said Chopra in a video shared on his YouTube.

Also Read | Kohli's sudden resignation forced BCCI to…: Saba Karim weighs in on domino effect following end of Virat's captaincy era

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series saw a number of changes as a host of senior players – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Saha were not a part of it.

While clarification was issued on the absence of batters Rahane and Pujara, chief selector Chetan Sharma remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Saha.

Also Read | ‘They enjoy the buttering’: After Saha's expose, India legend calls out players who give ‘brash journalist a platform’

"Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you," Chetan had said in a press conference on Saturday.

"But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into," the chief selector further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wriddhiman saha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP