‘You’re talking like a kidnapper': Ex-India batter lashes out at journalist for giving ‘open threat to Wriddhiman Saha’

A host of ex-cricketers have come out in support of Wriddhiman Saha, who on Sunday night tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, forcing him for an interview. Aakash Chopra is the latest member to join the bandwagon, as the former India Test batter compared the journalist involved to a kidnapper.

Chopra further called the journalist arrogant and termed the approach as “open threat” made to Saha.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

"This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, you are actually talking like a kidnapper."

"'Choose the one who is going to help you' - what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. 'I will remember this' - it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from?"

What is my take on the Saha saga? pic.twitter.com/lP3hVJbXM3 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 22, 2022

"'This wasn't something you should have done' - this was the final nail in the coffin. It is an open threat given to Wriddhiman Saha here. It is my wish whom I talk to, who are you?" said Chopra in a video shared on his YouTube.

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series saw a number of changes as a host of senior players – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Saha were not a part of it.

While clarification was issued on the absence of batters Rahane and Pujara, chief selector Chetan Sharma remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Saha.

"Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you," Chetan had said in a press conference on Saturday.

"But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also, I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into," the chief selector further said.

