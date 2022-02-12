'Even Kohli took paternity leave': Wriddhiman Saha slams critics, addresses retirement reports; 'Let me make it clear'

Ever since veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha opted to sit out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy, there have been speculations rising about his numbered days in cricket. While the whispers on the subject are still buzzing, the 37-year-old has confirmed that it's not the end yet.

In an interaction with Sportstar, the wicketkeeper said he has no plans to retire from the sport. He also questioned people's stance on him for taking a break from the sport, comparing it with other Team India members.

“People take a break to have family time or for other personal reasons, even Virat Kohli took paternity leave. So, why are questions being raised when I decided to take a break from Ranji Trophy?” Saha was quoted as saying in their report.

The gloveman in the interview also clarified his mindset going into the future, and said: “Let me make it very clear, I am not retiring from cricket, even if they don’t pick me for the Sri Lanka series.”

Speaking on the subject, Saha said retirement is a personal decision and it cannot be influenced by what others are talking outside.

“These are personal decisions. Virat stepping down as captain was his personal decision, so similarly my retirement will be my personal decision. Everyone has a start and an end.”

“But I will not retire just because people have been talking about it. If the team doesn't like my performance and if they drop me is something I can accept. But I will not leave if people push me," said the India cricketer.

Saha has represented India in both Tests and ODIs in scarce, featuring in just 49 international matches since making his debut back in 2010. His last ODI appearance was back against Sri Lanka in 2014, while he was part of India's playing XI in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Mumbai in December last year.

