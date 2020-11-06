Wriddhiman Saha: The late riser of Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:18 IST

It was possibly the most spectacular meltdown of IPL 2020. Chasing 127 against Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad cruised to 56/0 in 6.1 overs and the win increasingly looked like a formality. Then came the sucker punch of losing all 10 wickets for the next 58 runs, turning their remaining three league games into must-win affairs.

Desperate times demanded desperate measures. SRH played a gambit by removing the dangerous opener Jonny Bairstow to include Kane Williamson, bolstering a faltering middle-order. But who would replace Bairstow, not just an opener but also the team’s regular wicketkeeper? They turned to Wriddhiman Saha, who had, until then, played just one game where he scored 30, from 31 balls.

But Saha knows what it takes to walk a tightrope. He got a chance in the Bengal Ranji team only because Deep Dasgupta had signed up with the rebel Indian Cricket League. He made his Test debut as a batsman only because Rohit Sharma injured himself before the toss. And he became a Test regular only once MS Dhoni had decided to hang up his whites. It was no different this time around.

Just three games into his late starting eleven re-entry, Saha has become the unlikely trump card for SRH. In those three matches, Saha has top-scored for his team twice and also notched two half-centuries. Called up to fill in for a more reputed name in white-ball cricket, Saha has done the star turn, playing a crucial role in helping SRH defeat all the other three play-off qualifiers – Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians – in their last three must-win games.

As SRH face the Virat Kohli-led RCB again on Friday in the Abu Dhabi elimination game, Saha will now be seen as a prime wicket.

It all started with a 45-ball 87 against DC. David Warner was at the other end, but it was Saha who played the aggressor. When in the Indian Test team, Saha is known for mostly keeping to himself, honing his wicketkeeping skills and chip in with whatever little opportunity he gets with the bat. Saha’s is a simple game and he has kept it that way in T20s too.

There have been no cheeky attempts to take maximum advantage of the fielding restrictions in the powerplays; only plenty of clean hitting. Against DC, and using the limited shots in his arsenal, Saha placed the ball well between the fielders for 12 fours and cleared the ropes twice. The best of those was a pull off Kagiso Rabada, when he had to back off to whack the short delivery just outside off with perfect timing. It was his second six of the game.

“Very smart batting. Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching,” Sachin Tendulkar exclaimed on Twitter after watching Saha’s effort that earned him a Player of the Match award.

But when it came to talking about himself, Saha was humble as ever. “I got the opportunity for the second time this year and I took chances in the powerplay for the team, and that’s it. It’s easy to play when there’s Warner at the other end. In the powerplay I just play my natural cricketing shots,” Saha said.

While Saha credited Warner’s presence, the reverse is just as apt. Be it because of Saha’s assuring role or the desperation of leading SRH into the playoffs, the Australian left-hander’s strike-rate has jumped from 127 to 164 in his team’s last three matches.

Saha proved why his performance against DC was no fluke as he kept his calm with a 32-ball 39 in a tricky but successful chase against RCB. And then he scored a 45-ball 58 in the 10-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, where SRH needed to keep the run-rate up.

But here’s the clincher. Saha’s powerplay strike rate of 169.04 this season is even better than that of Warner’s (129.59), and that speaks louder about his form than the shy man ever will.