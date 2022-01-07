WTC Points Table: Where do India stand after KL Rahul and co. suffer 7-wicket loss to South Africa in 2nd Test?

South Africa produced a stellar performance in the Johannesburg Test against India to clinch a seven-wicket victory. Captain Dean Elgar led from the front as he remained unbeaten on 96 in the 240-run chase, as the South Africa batters displayed enormous grit on a tricky Wanderers surface.

After their victory, South Africa have made a huge leap in the World Test Championship points table. The side was reeling at 8th position after the loss to India in Centurion, but have now reached within touching distance of the visitors.

With 50 percentage points, the Proteas stand fifth on the table. India, however, endured a loss of 9.07 PCT but retained their fourth place in the tally.

On Day 4, a long rain interruption delayed the result of the game as proceedings began late after tea was taken. South Africa had resumed the day with an overnight score of 118/2 and despite the overcast conditions, the Proteas captain Dean Elgar along with Rassie van der Dussen started steadily.

Shami dismissed van der Dussen on 40 but Elgar stood firm on the other end, and forged an important partnership with Temba Bavuma (23*) to seal a South African win and steering them to a fifth spot in the table.

Australia and Sri Lanka sit comfortably at the top of the table with 100 PCT respectively, as both sides are undefeated in this cycle of the Championship so far. The Pat Cummins-led side are enjoying a brilliant run in the Ashes series, having secured rather straightforward victories in all of their first three Tests. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, had defeated West Indies 2-0 in the home Test series in November-December.

Team India will return to action in the third and final Test of the series in Cape Town. Virat Kohli is expected to return as captain for the series decider as Indians aim to conquer the “final frontier,” as South Africa remains the only country where India are yet to win a Test series.