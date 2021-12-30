WTC table: Where does India stand after Virat Kohli & Co kick-off South Africa tour on perfect note

Chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa, India started their campaign on the right track as they secured a commanding 113-run win in the opening encounter of the three-match Test series.

The contest saw KL Rahul flourishing with the bat yet again in an overseas Test, scoring a ton to lay the perfect foundation for the bowlers to build on. Meanwhile with the ball it was Mohammed Shami, who completed a five-wicket haul and also joined the 200 Test wickets club.

IND vs SA: 'Easily among the best three seamers in the world': Kohli lauds 'world-class' Shami after Centurion exploits

After India's emphatic win, ICC shared the updated points table of the World Test Championship as Virat Kohli's unit currently are in the fourth position with 54 points.

India will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on South Africa in the second Test starting from January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Also Read | 'Expect him to rain centuries after centuries': Gavaskar backs 'underachiever' India star to score consistent hundreds

Meanwhile, Australia sit on top with 100 percent win record. The unit are having a great campaign against England in the ongoing Ashes, winning all the three matches that have been played so far.

Australia will take on England in the fourth match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting from January 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON