Yashasvi Jaiswal opens for India ahead of Gill in Champions Trophy preparatory series; India vice-captain drops one down

Contrary to the usual opening combination for India in ODI cricket, which was much expected to remain the same during the home series against England in the build-up to the Champions Trophy, India featured debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener alongside captain Rohit Sharma in the game in Nagpur on Thursday. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, dropped to No. 3 in the line-up. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after taking the catch of England's Ben Duckett during their 1st ODI match, at VCA stadium in Nagpur on Thursday(BCCI - X)

After being set a target of 249 runs at the VCA Stadium, Jaiswal, who was handed his debut cap in the format earlier in the afternoon, walked down the dressing room to open for India in the match, followed by Rohit. It came as a huge surprise given that Gill, the India vice-captain, has been the skipper's primary opening partner in ODI cricket. The two have been India's fourth-highest run-getter as an opening pair in the format with 1732 runs in 25 innings at 72.16, with five century stands.

However, preferred a right-left combination at the top of the order in the opening ODI game of the three-match series against England. This was Jaiswal's first List A appearance since November 2022. Overall, he has scored 1511 runs in domestic cricket in the format, in 32 matches at 53.96, with five centuries.

Virat Kohli behind India's Jaiswal move?

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel, speaking to the broadcasters, reckoned Jaiswal was presented with the opportunity after Virat Kohli pulled out of the series opener with a knee problem.

"If you look at his List A record, he's got a lot of runs, and since he made his Test debut, it was about when Jaiswal will make his one-day debut. It was never a question when he didn't play. But here he's getting that opportunity because Virat Kohli is injured, Jaiswal got an opportunity. But yeah, I, that's the right position for him to be in," he said.

However, Parthiv admitted putting Gill at No. 3 was a "tricky" call for India.

"It is a very tricky one going forward. When you see Kohli comes in, Gill will open the innings again. But for I think it's a great opportunity for Jaiswal to go out then and show that how good a player is," he added.