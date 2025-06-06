Yashasvi Jaiswal shows dissent at umpire's decision, refuses to walk despite being given out in IND A vs ENG Lions match

Yashasvi Jaiswal was not happy after he was given out for a low score for India A during the second unofficial Test against England Lions at Northampton's County Ground on Friday. Jaiswal had reached 17 off 25 balls with two boundaries when an inswinger from Chris Woakes rapped him on the pads. The umpire quickly raised his finger, much to the dismay of the left-handed opening batter, who looked rather amused with the decision. Yashasvi Jaiswal stood his ground and refused to walk(Screengrab)

The incident took place in the seventh over of the innings after England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to field under the overcast skies. Jaiswal, trying to flick a full delivery, missed putting bat to ball, but felt that the ball was doing too much. The umpire, however, did not echo the same sentiments and signalled his dismissal, leaving Jaiswal stumped. The Indian opener stood his ground, refusing to walk, before finally gesturing something to the umpire. After a good 10 seconds, Jaiswal finally started walking back to the pavilion. Barmy Army added further fuel to the fire when they posted the following.

Watch the clip below:

Jaiswal scored 24 and 64 in the first drawn unofficial Test at Canterbury. Expected to open the innings along with KL Rahul in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, starting June 20, the Indian opening combination became all the more clear when the two batters began the proceedings. Rahul missed the first red-ball game, but after asking permission from the BCCI to be part of the second unofficial Test, took the flight to England and has struck three boundaries to show promise.

Also Read: India A vs England Lions Live Updates Day 1

The ongoing match will be followed by India's only instar-squad match, where India A players will go up against the senior team before finally gearing up for the series opener. For Jaiswal and Rahul, the five-Test series promises to pose a real challenge as the team will be banking on them heavily in the absence of the recently retired duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Hopes pinned on Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

Jaiswal was India's most successful batter during India's otherwise forgettable tour of Australia. One of the three batters to score a century for India – Kohli and Nitish Reddy being the other two – Jaiswal top-scored for India, scoring 391 runs, including a highest score of 161 in the first Test at Perth, which India won handsomely by 295 runs. Rahul, meanwhile, is no stranger to touring England. This is his third tour of England, having previously come here as part of India's 2018 and 2021 series. In 2018, he scored 299 runs, including a best of 149 at The Oval, whereas three years later, he bettered it by tallying 315 runs from four Tests, which featured a century at the iconic Lord's cricket ground.

Like many of his Indian batting contemporaries, Rahul struggled to hit the straps entirely Down Under, scoring 276 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he did look a lot more assured as compared to the rest of the Indian batters, managing two half-centuries in the process. Now, back opening the innings, a lot of hopes will be pinned on the experienced batter to lift India's batting against a rather inexperienced England pace attack.