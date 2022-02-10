'A victim of politics. You are dropped because you didn't belong to any particular group': Ex-India wicketkeeper to Saha

Wriddhiman Saha did not do much wrong in his career as India's Test wicketkeeper. In fact, when MS Dhoni retired, Saha filled up the wicketkeeping shoes for the next four-five years before Rishabh Pant and his talent got him over. In 40 Tests, Saha took 92 catches and affected 12 stumps, while with the bat, scored 1353 runs including three centuries and six fifties. Saha wasn't an underwhelming batter, but perhaps just not as flamboyant as the man who replaced him.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Saha has opted out of the Ranji Trophy for Bengal as he has been told that his run with the Indian cricket team has come to an end. At 37, Saha was on the last leg of his career, but to have it abruptly cut short is something many feel could have been avoided. Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani called Saha a victim of politics, while sharing a heart-warming message for the veteran India keeper.

"You did a splendid job for India and never bowed down in these years, which is commendable. You are dropped because you did not belong to any particular group, you are a victim of politics. I will remember you as a very fine wicketkeeper," Kirmani told Saha via Mid-Day.

At the end of the day, Saha lost his place to a much younger, exuberant Pant. Saha getting shoved out is reminder to how the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel were ignored once MS Dhoni had burst on to the scene. A wicketkeeper's position is in the team is all the more challenging to sustain, as there is only one spot, but despite Pant making it his own in the last 12 months, Saha's contributions towards Indian cricket can neither be ignored or forgotten.

"No doubt, Wriddhi is still the best wicketkeeper. But Rishabh Pant is getting chances for his aggressive batting. Even at 37, Wriddhi is still the best wicketkeeper. He should not get upset. Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel were also replaced in the same fashion," Kirmani pointed out.

