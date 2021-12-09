'You can't see your own feet': England bowling coach addresses umpiring controversy in Ben Stokes' no-ball debacle

The first Test of the Ashes series was embroiled in a controversy on Thursday when 12 no-balls bowled by England all-rounder Ben Stokes were not called. It was reported that a technology breakdown led to the failure of checking front foot no-balls bowled by Stokes on the second day at The Gabba.

Out of the 14 no-balls bowled by Stokes, only two were called -- one of which was the delivery where he breached through David Warner's defence. The TV umpire checked the front foot after Warner's dismissal and found Stokes overstepping, eventually leading to a social media outrage.

Several fans and pundits have slammed the match officials, and England bowling coach Jon Lewis has also joined the chorus. Lewis feels Stokes would have made "adjustment" if he was told about his previous no-balls.

"What a fast bowler needs is some sort of understanding of where his feet are. You can’t see your own feet. So the umpires are watching the line, and after the first ball, that’s Ben’s first ball on this ground in probably eight years."

"In England, you have bowl throughs in the morning, but you don’t have them in Australia on the square; so he’ll need some feedback from the umpires to understand where his feet are. It would’ve been nice for his first ball to be called a no-ball, so he could then have made an adjustment, and from then, he would’ve been behind the line because he then knows where his feet are," Lewis said on Fox Sports.

Stokes escaped three no-balls in a row before cleaning up Warner on the fourth delivery. The Aussie opener, however, was given a reprieve, which he availed and almost ticked the three-figure mark. Warner went on to score 94 before getting out caught by Stokes off Ollie Robinson.

While Warner fell short of his 25th Test ton, Travis Head grabbed headlines by scoring his first Ashes ton. His 85-ball hundred was also the third-fastest ever Ashes ton after Adam Gilchrist in 2006 and Gilbert Jessop in 1902.

Australia reached 343/7, with a 196-run lead at stumps on the second day. Head (112*) and Mitchell Starc (10*) made their way back with a sizeable lead for the hosts. On the bowling front, Ollie Robinson was the pick of the English bowlers with three wickets to his name.

