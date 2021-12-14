'You don't ever want a cricket-related death': Archer thought his blow to Smith during 2019 Ashes 'was very serious'

England paceman looked back at his gruelling Ashes battle with Steve Smith which saw the latter being hit by a vicious bouncer. Smith, one of the world's best Test batters, was closing in on his third successive Ashes hundred back in 2019 when he was struck on the side of the head by an Archer short-delivery.

The repercussions of the 92.4 mph delivery were noticed straightaway, with Smith falling face forward onto the ground and receiving medical treatment on the field. The Australia star eventually got back on his feet, and after a prolonged chat with team doctor Richard Saw, he decided to walk back to the pavilion.

A concussed Smith was retired hurt on 80, with the Lord's crowd giving him a huge round of applause as he made his way back. He returned to make 92.

Archer shed light on the riveting moment of the 2019 Ashes, saying that his blow could've resulted in serious damage to Smith. The Barbadian-born English paceman referred to the tragic death of Phillip Hughes, who died after being hit by a short-pitched delivery during a domestic Sheffield Shield match in 2014.

"I think in England personally when the ball hits you it can feel a lot worse than it is because sometimes it’s a bit cold and I thought it was that until I actually saw him roll … when he went down and then he rolled on his back, I went ‘oh dear,’ you know.

"I thought it was very serious, but he came out and he batted again. Obviously, you don’t ever want a cricket related death. There was one already and there’s no need for another one. It’s hard enough trying to get the kids to come and play cricket," Archer said while speaking to NewsCorp.

Smith, who missed the next Test at Headingley after sustaining a concussion, finished the series without getting dismissed off Archer even once. He finished the 2019 Ashes with staggering numbers, scoring 774 runs in seven innings at an average of 110.57 including a double hundred, two tons and three fifties.

Smith took up a challenge posed by Archer but the English paceman believes the wicket wasn't meant for him.

"I know they say he’s tough as nails anyway, but I don’t think he would have come out to bat again if he wasn’t. Just his resilience. You are putting yourself out there and risking everything for your team. Honestly, throughout that whole series, I just think his wicket wasn’t for me. There were a few top edges that could have gone to hand. But I just enjoyed the challenge," Archer further said.

