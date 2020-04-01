‘You don’t wanna bat No.1, can’t bat at 3,4,5’: Kevin Pietersen roasts Pakistan batsman on Instagram live

cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen used to grab the headlines with his strokeplay during his playing days, the spotlight may not be as intense nowadays, but KP still manages to grab eyeballs, this time through his online presence. Due to the lack of sporting events and the government imposed lockdowns in major cities of the world, sportspersons have been spending most of their times online and Pietersen is no exception. He has grabbed a lot of attention with his Instagram live sessions.

He made headlines with a session with India opener Rohit Sharma but the former England batsman decided to troll Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad in his session.

Pietersen asked Shehzad, “I just wanna hammer you about your batting. Why are you not scoring runs?”

Shehzad then replied, “Well, I have tried my best in this IPL [PSL]. I have been working really hard. Sometimes you know as a cricketer you are trying everything but it’s not coming. You cannot help it. You still have to believe in yourself whenever you go.”

“Shezzy (Shehzad), I am not a journalist. I am your buddy so don’t talk to me like you are in a press conference, okay? Why are you not scoring runs?”

Shehzad then said, “You want a clear answer? I was playing (batting) No.3 and I tried but it was not helping me. It was my first time that I played the entire tournament at No.3. I never complained. I was doing my best, I tried my best but it was not coming.”

But Pietersen was not letting him go that easily.

“So you don’t wanna bat No.1, you can’t bat two, you can’t bat three, you can’t bat four, you can’t bat five. I think you must go and bat at 13. Go and bat 13 for Quetta Gladiators next season No.13 for the third team, not even for the first team. You are gonna carry drinks,” he said.